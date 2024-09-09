Large-scale forest fire has been extinguished in Holy Mountains Nature Park in Donetsk region: Fire raged for 8 days, destroying 43 houses. PHOTO

In the Donetsk region, rescuers have extinguished a large-scale forest fire in the Holy Mountains National Nature Park that had been raging for 8 days.

This was reported by the State Emergency Service of Ukraine, Censor.NET reports.

"The fire covered an area of 6,000 hectares. In total, the fire has covered 60 square kilometres of forest on the territory of the forestry, destroying 43 residential buildings, 3 outbuildings and 8 cars in Kramatorsk district. Three people were evacuated from the danger zone," the statement said.

The State Emergency Service noted that rescue units from Donetsk, Luhansk, Dnipropetrovsk, Poltava, Cherkasy, and Kharkiv regions were involved in the firefighting operations. The fire was prevented from spreading to settlements bordering the forest.

As a reminder, a large-scale forest fire broke ou ton the territory of the Holy Mountains National Nature Park on 1 September.