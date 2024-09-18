Radars, air defense systems and demining equipment: Lithuania plans to provide Ukraine with additional aid worth 50 million euros

By the end of this year, Lithuania plans to provide additional aid to Ukraine in the amount of 40-50 million euros.

This was stated by the head of the country's defense ministry, Laurynas Kasčiūnas, at a closed meeting of the Seimas Committee on National Security and Defense on Wednesday, September 18, LRT reports, Censor.NET informs.

"Additionally, it will be about 40-50 million euros this year," the official said.

According to Kasčiūnas, this year Lithuania has already provided Ukraine with 153 million euros in aid.

It is noted that Lithuania plans to invest 10 million euros in the production of Palianytsia drone missiles in Ukraine. In addition, Vilnius plans to transfer radars, demining equipment, and short-range air defense systems.

"We are looking for short-range air defense systems on the market that can be purchased and transferred. In this case, there will be no need to give up our resources," Kasčiūnassaid.

LRT writes that Lithuania will annually allocate at least 0.25% of its GDP for military assistance to Ukraine. Currently, this amounts to about 190 million euros.

Since the beginning of Russia's full-scale invasion of Ukraine, Lithuania has provided our country with 2% of its GDP.

