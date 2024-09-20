Zelenskyy held meeting of Staff: Protection of energy in winter, domestic production of missiles, drones and electronic warfare, situation at front

On September 20, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy held a meeting of the Supreme Commander-in-Chief's Staff to discuss issues of critical importance to Ukraine's strength and to hear reports from the Commander-in-Chief and intelligence officials.

"Important meeting. Issues that are critical to the strength of Ukraine.

The first is the protection of the energy sector this winter. All the main representatives of the industry were present. Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal and Energy Minister Herman Halushchenko reported. We reviewed the state of engineering protection of facilities, the schedule for completing fortifications, deployment of electronic warfare and air defense, including the Patriot systems that we expect to receive in the near future.

The second is the own production of missiles, drones, and electronic warfare equipment. Reports by Deputy Prime Minister Mykhailo Fedorov, Defense Minister Rustem Umierov, and Foreign Minister Andrii Sybiha. Solutions that will allow our industry to maximize its potential: long-term contracts from the state and attracting foreign investment," the statement said.

The situation at the frontline is also among the important issues.

"The report of the Commander-in-Chief, Oleksandr Syrskyi, in all major areas. Reports of intelligence representatives - Kyrylo Budanov and Oleh Ivashchenko," Zelenskyy added.

Earlier it was reported that the EU would provide EUR 160 million to help Ukraine's energy sector.

In addition, the President of the European Commission Ursula von der Leyen said that the European Commission has developed a plan to support the Ukrainian energy sector in the winter, which will cover more than 25% of energy needs in the winter.