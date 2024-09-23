Mobilization rates tripled over year. Next step - TCR reform, - Umierov

Over the past year, mobilization rates in Ukraine have tripled.

This was stated by the head of the Ministry of Defence Rustem Umierov in his column for Forbes Ukraine, Censor.NET reports.

"We have tripled the mobilisation rate. And we have expanded the opportunities for training the Ukrainian military five times," Umierov said.

According to the Defense Minister, the next step will be the reform of territorial centers for recruitment and social support (TCR and SS). The Ministry is currently working on this.

In addition, the minister said that the army is currently being digitized. In particular, Umierov mentioned the Army+ and Reserve+ apps.

"In the future, we expect the launch of Veteran+," the head of the Ministry of Defence announced.

According to the minister, the Reserve+ app is already used by about 3.5 million Ukrainians who have received an electronic military registration document.

"The Army+ e-services are already used by 230,000 military personnel, from submitting reports of all kinds to digitalizing health data. About 20% of them are officers and 15% are NCOs. This number is growing every day," Umerov added.

As a reminder, a new law on mobilisation came into force in Ukraine on 18 May.

