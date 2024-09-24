1 person is killed and 2 others are wounded as result of Russian shelling of Zaporizhzhia

On 23 September, one person died as a result of Russian shelling of Zaporizhzhia.

This was reported by the head of the Zaporizhzhia Regional Military Administration Ivan Fedorov, Censor.NET reports.

He said that the Russians had attacked a critical infrastructure facility. A fire broke out and was quickly extinguished.

Preliminary, without casualties.

Russian troops also struck a residential area. Preliminary, one person was killed and two were wounded. At least two private houses were destroyed.

Read more: Night strike in Zaporizhzhia: number of wounded increased to 22

Russian attacks on Zaporizhzhia and Zaporizhzhia region

Earlier, Censor.NET wrote that on the evening of 23 September, explosions occurred in Zaporizhzhia region.

At 22:52, Ivan Fedorov reported repeated explosions.

On 23 September in the afternoon, explosions were heard in Zaporizhzhia region. The Russians hit a critical infrastructure facility in Zaporizhzhia. Two people were injured.

In the evening of 22 September, Russian occupants also attacked Zaporizhzhia. As of 23 September, 22 people were reported injured, including a 15-year-old boy.

See more: Shelling in Zaporizhzhia: enemy strikes 6 times at civilian infrastructure. PHOTO