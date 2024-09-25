Turkey is ready to mediate between Ukraine and Russia - Erdogan

Turkey is ready to contribute to the establishment of peace in Ukraine, continues its efforts to end the war and is ready to mediate in a diplomatic settlement of this issue.

According to Censor.NET, this was reported by the Directorate of Communications of the Turkish Presidential Administration following the meeting between Zelenskyy and Erdogan on the sidelines of the UN General Assembly summit.

The report reminds that Erdogan met with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy in New York.

"During the meeting, bilateral relations between Turkey and Ukraine, the course of the Ukrainian-Russian war and peace efforts, regional and global issues were discussed," Erdogan's administration said.

During the meeting, President Erdogan stated that Turkey has believed from the beginning that the Ukrainian-Russian war could be ended through dialogue, while preserving Ukraine's territorial integrity and sovereignty, and that Turkey continues its efforts to achieve this goal.

"President Erdogan stated that Turkey is ready to take steps, including mediation, for a just and lasting peace, and that efforts will continue to revive the Black Sea Grain Initiative and ensure a ceasefire that can open the door to peace between Ukraine and Russia," the Erdogan administration added.

As reported, during his speech at the 79th UN General Assembly, Erdogan said that Turkey supports ending the war through diplomacy on the basis of Ukraine's territorial integrity. Earlier, he also noted that the return of Crimea to Ukraine is a requirement of international law.