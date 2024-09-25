Ukraine's desire to force Russia to peace is an "absolutely fatal mistake" for Kyiv. This is possible only if Moscow's requirements are met.

This was stated by the Russian dictator's spokesman Dmitry Peskov to Russian media, Censor.NET reports.

The journalist quoted the statement of the President of Ukraine at a meeting of the UN Security Council, where Volodymyr Zelenskyy said that Russian dictator Vladimir Putin had violated so many international norms and rules that he would not stop on his own, so Russia could only be forced to peace.

"Such a position is a fatal mistake, it is a deep mistake," Peskov replied.

Read more: Russia is ready to study Zelenskyy’s victory plan - Peskov

Putin's spokesman also once again threatened "consequences" for the Ukrainian authorities.

"It is impossible to force Russia to peace. Russia is actually committed to peace, but on the condition that the foundations of its security are ensured and that the tasks facing the SMO (this is how Russia substitutes the term war - ed.) are fulfilled. But without achieving these goals, it is impossible to force Russia," Peskov added.

Read more: Turkey is ready to mediate between Ukraine and Russia - Erdogan