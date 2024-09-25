Danish Prime Minister Frederiksen on exchange of Ukrainian territories for peace: Do you really believe that Russia will just say: "Okay, thank you"?

The Western allies should refrain from talking about Ukraine's possible relinquishing of the territories occupied by Russia in exchange for peace, as Russia will not stop there.

According to Censor.NET, citing European Pravda, this was stated by Danish Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen.

Frederiksen is convinced that the West needs to clearly understand Russia's intentions.

"Do you really believe that Russia will just say: "Okay, thank you" and do nothing more? I don't. We have to push Russia one day to peace talks, but it has to be dictated by Russia's desire to have peace," she said.

Read more: Denmark allows Ukraine to use transferred weapons in Russia

In addition, the prime minister said she was eager to hear more about Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy's Victory Plan and added that "none of us in Europe asked for war."

Frederiksen also supported calls to allow Ukraine to use long-range missiles to hit targets deep inside Russia.

"I don't think Ukraine can win this war unless we give it something more powerful, which means lifting restrictions and giving it long-range missiles. Of course, this should be in accordance with international law, everything should be like that, but this is a shift that is necessary," she added.

Read more: Zelenskyy and Frederiksen discuss Denmark’s participation in restoring Ukraine’s energy system

The day before, Danish Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen said that Russian dictator Vladimir Putin crossed a "red line" when he invaded Ukraine. She called for an end to the discussion of "red lines," to stop hesitating to help Kyiv fight the enemy and to allow the use of the provided weapons to strike at Russian territory.