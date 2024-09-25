Romania fully supports Zelenskyy’s peace initiative, - President Iohannis

Romania will support Ukraine and Ukrainians as long as it is needed.

This was stated by Romanian President Klaus Iohannis in a speech to the UN General Assembly, Censor.NET reports citing Ukrinform.

"When diplomacy is the most difficult tool to use, that is when we need to use it the most. Look at the terrible global consequences of Russia's war against Ukraine. It has caused the biggest security crisis in Europe in recent history, a violation of international law and consequences that go far beyond Europe," the Romanian leader emphasized.

Iohannis assured that his country will support Ukraine and Ukrainians as long as it is needed.

"Our security is not regional, it is global. This brutal war has already harmed nations and people around the world. Food security is the proof. My country plays a crucial role in the realization of grain exports from Ukraine through our ports on the Danube and the Black Sea. A long-term conflict is unacceptable, and we must stay the course... Romania fully supports President Zelenskyy's peace initiative," the Romanian president said.

He also called on the UN to provide strong support to Ukraine.

"Ukraine needs the firm support of all UN member states, which are determined to uphold international law and the UN Charter. This is the only approach to ensuring a just and lasting peace that is fully in line with the UN Charter and international law," Iohannis summarized.

