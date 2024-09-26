China will not give up its efforts to achieve peace in Ukraine, - Wang Yi

Beijing remains committed to promoting de-escalation and will not abandon its own efforts to achieve peace in Ukraine.

This was stated by Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi at a meeting with EU High Representative Josep Borrell on the sidelines of the UN General Assembly, Censor.NET reports.

During the meeting, the parties discussed the Russian-Ukrainian war, which is called the "Ukrainian crisis" in China.

"Wang Yi stressed that China remains committed to promoting the de-escalation of the situation and will not give up its efforts to achieve peace," the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the People's Republic of China noted.

According to him, Beijing has always maintained an objective and fair position regarding the "Ukrainian crisis", and accusations against the country of supporting the Russian invasion of Ukraine are groundless.

"If someone still blames China, then he is trying to shift the responsibility to our country, and he also has ulterior motives," added Wang Yi.

It will be recalled that the day before, Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi announced three positions regarding the settlement of the war in Ukraine: to immediately stop hostilities, to sit down at the negotiating table and not to abuse sanctions against the Russian Federation.