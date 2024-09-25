China voices three positions on resolving war in Ukraine: Beijing calls to "sit down at negotiating table"

China's position on the settlement of the Russian-Ukrainian war continues to be to immediately stop hostilities, sit down at the negotiating table and refrain from sanctions and economic pressure against one of the parties to the conflict.

This was stated by Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi at a meeting of the UN Security Council, Censor.NET reports.

"All parties must prioritise peace and people and must be truly committed to advancing the peace talks," he said.

What is China's position?

According to Wang Yi, China proposes three principles regarding the war in Ukraine: no expansion of the battlefield, the start of a dialogue, and restraining the impact of the war on the global economy.

The Chinese Foreign Minister stressed that nuclear facilities such as nuclear power plants, critical infrastructure and civilians cannot be targeted.

"The more weapons are sent to the war zone, the harder it is to achieve a ceasefire. This is a reality that we have to take into account. All countries must abandon the Cold War mentality," Wang Yi explained Beijing's position.

He added that "more and more countries" in the Global South are coming together to "create the atmosphere and conditions" for a peaceful resolution of the war.

The impact of the war on the global economy

According to Wang Yi, it is necessary to "refrain from spilling over the crisis" into the global economy. He urged "not to abuse unilateral sanctions that restrict business activities".

"China calls on the international community to increase cooperation in the fields of energy, finance, trade, food security, and the protection of critical infrastructure," the Chinese foreign minister said.

The Chinese diplomat stressed that "the sovereignty and territorial integrity of all countries must be respected".

"The purposes and principles of the UN Charter must be upheld. The legitimate security concerns of all countries must be taken seriously, and it is important to support all initiatives aimed at resolving this crisis," Wang Yi said.

As the Chinese Foreign Minister added, Beijing is not part of the war, but instead pushes the parties to negotiate and uses "shuttle diplomacy" to do so.

The peace proposal of China and Brazil

On 23 May, the governments of Brazil and China signed an agreement to resolve the war between Russia and Ukraine, advocating political negotiations to achieve peace. The countries also asked for the support of the international community.

In their plan, China and Brazil proposed not expanding the area of hostilities, preventing escalation and "not escalating the situation by any party".

The document states that both countries support an international peace conference "held in due course, recognised by both Russia and Ukraine, with equal participation of all parties, and with an honest discussion of all peace plans".

In turn, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy criticised the proposal to resolve Russia's war against Ukraine put forward by China and Brazil. The head of state called this "peace plan" destructive and agreed with the Kremlin in advance.