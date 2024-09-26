Air strike on Kharkiv on September 24: death toll rises to 5 people
The number of victims of the Russian strike with guided aerial bombs on Kharkiv on September 24 has increased to 5 people.
This was reported by the Prosecutor General's Office, Censor.NET informs.
"Unfortunately, a 72-year-old woman, a resident of a nine-storey building in the Kyivskyi district of Kharkiv, which was hit by a FAB-500 from the UMPK, died in hospital," the statement said.
As a reminder, on the afternoon of September 24, 2024, Russians bombed residential areas of Kharkiv. Later, it became known that 3 people were killed and 34 injured as a result of the strikes on Kharkiv by KABs.
At night, explosions were heard again in the suburbs of Kharkiv.
