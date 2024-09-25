Human body may be under rubble of high-rise building in Kharkiv, which was hit by KAB - SES. PHOTOS

As of the morning of 25 September 2024, emergency and rescue operations continue in Kharkiv at the site of a Russian bomb that hit a residential building.

This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to the press center of the SES.

As noted, 25 people were injured at this location and 1 woman was killed.

"Preliminary, the body of another victim may be under the rubble," the statement said.

Rescuers continue to dismantle the destroyed building structures.

Nine units of equipment and 44 personnel of the State Emergency Service were engaged, as well as 18 units of municipal equipment and 57 employees.

Earlier, Censor.NET reported that on the afternoon of 24 September 2024, Russians bombed residential areas of Kharkiv. Later it became known that 3 people were killed and 34 injured as a result of the strikes on Kharkiv by the KABs. At night, explosions were heard again in the suburbs of Kharkiv.