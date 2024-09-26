China is ready to provide humanitarian aid to Ukraine - Wang Yi

Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi said that Beijing is ready to provide humanitarian aid to Ukraine according to its needs.

This is reported by Censor.NET with reference to Ukrinform.

"China is closely monitoring the humanitarian situation in Ukraine, has already provided Ukraine with four batches of humanitarian aid, and is ready to provide new aid in accordance with Ukraine's needs," Wang Yi said at a meeting in New York with the head of the Office of the President Andrii Yermak and his Ukrainian counterpart Andrii Sybiha.

According to the minister, Beijing's position on the war in Ukraine remains consistent and consists in promoting the cessation of hostilities and diplomatic settlement of the conflict.

"China has always advocated the peaceful resolution of disputes and the fact that all "hot" issues should be resolved through political dialogue. We never participate in geopolitical games and do not seek personal gain," he said.

He also reaffirmed China's readiness to maintain contact with all parties, including Ukraine, and continue to do what Beijing considers right to achieve peace as soon as possible.

Touching on bilateral relations, Wang noted that China and Ukraine are connected by traditional friendship and a long-established strategic partnership.

In his opinion, "the parties overcame the negative impact of the "Ukrainian crisis" on bilateral relations and gradually restored practical cooperation," due to which the volume of trade between the two countries increased by 17% in the first half of the year compared to the same period last year.

