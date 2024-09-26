ENG
Russia fires "Kinzhals" at Ukraine: Explosions occurred in Khmelnytskyi region

РФ випустила Кинджали по Україні

Russian invaders have fired hypersonic missiles "Kinzhal" at Ukraine.

This was reported by the Air Force, Censor.NET informs.

Later, they announced another launch of a "Kinzhal".

The " Kinzhals " are heading for Khmelnytskyi and Zhytomyr regions.

According to "Suspilne", explosions were heard in Khmelnytskyi region.

As a reminder, on September 26, Russian troops have already attacked Khmelnytskyi region with "Kinzhal" missiles.

Read more: Air defense forces destroyed 66 of 78 "Shahed" and 4 Kh-59/69 missiles - Air Force. INFOGRAPHICS

