Russia fires "Kinzhals" at Ukraine: Explosions occurred in Khmelnytskyi region

Russian invaders have fired hypersonic missiles "Kinzhal" at Ukraine.

This was reported by the Air Force, Censor.NET informs.

Later, they announced another launch of a "Kinzhal".

The " Kinzhals " are heading for Khmelnytskyi and Zhytomyr regions.

According to "Suspilne", explosions were heard in Khmelnytskyi region.

As a reminder, on September 26, Russian troops have already attacked Khmelnytskyi region with "Kinzhal" missiles.

