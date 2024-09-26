Russia fires "Kinzhals" at Ukraine: Explosions occurred in Khmelnytskyi region
Russian invaders have fired hypersonic missiles "Kinzhal" at Ukraine.
This was reported by the Air Force, Censor.NET informs.
Later, they announced another launch of a "Kinzhal".
The " Kinzhals " are heading for Khmelnytskyi and Zhytomyr regions.
According to "Suspilne", explosions were heard in Khmelnytskyi region.
As a reminder, on September 26, Russian troops have already attacked Khmelnytskyi region with "Kinzhal" missiles.
