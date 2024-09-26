Speaker of House of Representatives Johnson will not be able to meet with Zelenskyy "due to busyness"

Speaker of the US House of Representatives Mike Johnson will not meet with the President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy. The Republican was unable to schedule a meeting due to his busy schedule.

This was reported by Voice of America correspondent Kateryna Lisunova, Censor.NET reports.

During a conversation with journalists, the speaker said that he was unable to schedule a meeting with Zelenskyy on Thursday, September 26, when he will come to Washington.

"I don't even think that I will be in the city tomorrow (September 26, - ed.)," he explained.

Johnson noted that if the meeting had taken place, he would have discussed with Zelenskyy the situation related to the Ambassador of Ukraine, Oksana Markarova.

The Republican called the recent events "terrible" and also added that they "strain relations between the two countries at a very difficult time for Ukraine."

What preceded?

Also remind, the day before the Speaker of the US House of Representatives, Mike Johnson, appealed to the President of Ukraine, Volodymyr Zelenskyy, with a call to release the Ambassador of Ukraine to the US, Oksana Markarova.

Johnson cited an event during the visit of the President of Ukraine to the USA as the motive for his ultimatum - a visit to the production of projectiles in Pennsylvania.

He stated that Ambassador Markarov organized the event, at which "not a single Republican was present."

