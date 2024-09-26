Letter with summons looks like ordinary envelope - "Ukrposhta’s" head Smilianskyi

Sending summonses by "Ukrposhta" is not different from sending court documents. It looks like a regular registered letter, which the person receives against signature.

Ihor Smilianskyi, the head of "Ukrposhta", said this in a commentary to Suspilne, Censor.NET reports.

"If it is noted that the person is not there (i.e., did not receive the letter in person - ed.), a message is left, and if no one comes for the letter, then, as with court documents, we leave it in the system and return the letter (summons - ed.) to the sender (the Ministry of Defense - ed.)," the official explained.

He noted that this is a clearly regulated procedure, which is prescribed by law.

Smilianskyi added that the letters with summonses look like a regular envelope.

Read more: Cabinet of Ministers has allocated UAH 71.8 million for mailing summonses - media

Earlier it was reported that the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine is working on developing functionality that will help automate the process of serving summonses to persons liable for military service.

On September 19, it became known that Ukrposhta had sent out the first 6,000 summonses without the participation of the TCR.