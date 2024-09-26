Germany will allocate €70 million to support energy system of Ukraine

Germany allocates funds to Ukraine, which will go towards providing Ukrainian cities and communities with small thermal power plants, boilers, generators, and solar panels.

As Censor.NET informs, DW writes about it.

On September 25, the budget committee of the Bundestag approved an aid package for the total amount of 70 million euros intended for the heat and electricity supply sector of Ukraine.

"This money will go towards providing Ukrainian cities and communities with small thermal power plants, boilers, generators, and solar panels. The goal of this approach is to create a decentralized energy supply with the help of small thermal power plants or solar systems," the message says.

According to the Federal Ministry of Economic Cooperation and Development, the creation of a decentralized and flexible energy supply with the help of small thermal power plants, boilers, generators, and solar systems aims to prevent the worst consequences in the affected cities and communities, especially with the approach of winter. Thanks to such help, community centers, hospitals, schools, and others.

"It will be "not so easy" for Russia to destroy the decentralized energy system in Ukraine," Minister Svenia Shultze said.

It will be recalled that since October 2022, the aggressor country Russia has struck more than a thousand strikes on Ukrainian energy facilities.

