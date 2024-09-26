Britain imposes sanctions on two companies and five ships transporting Russian LNG

Today, on September 26, the United Kingdom took measures to impose sanctions against 5 ships and 2 related companies involved in the transportation of Russian liquefied natural gas.

It is noted that the country has imposed sanctions against those legal entities involved in the transportation of Russian liquefied natural gas, in particular from the advanced Russian project Arctic LNG 2.

The project itself had previously been subject to coordinated sanctions by Western allies and was therefore forced to reduce its volumes.

The British sanctions were imposed on vessels:

PIONEER (IMO 9256602)

ASYA ENERGY (IMO 9216298)

NOVA ENERGY (IMO 9324277)

NORTH SKY (IMO 9953523)

SCF LA PEROUSE (IMO 9849887)

The sanctions were also imposed on the following legal entities associated with these vessels:

OCEAN SPEEDSTAR SOLUTIONS OPC, which is the operator of PIONEER and ASYA ENERGY

WHITE FOX SHIP MANAGEMENT, which is the operator of the NORTH SKY.

According to the government, a total of 15 ships and companies involved in the Russian LNG sector are now under British sanctions.

"We will continue to put pressure on this important source of funding for Putin's illegal war in Ukraine," the UK emphasized.