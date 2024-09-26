Ukraine will receive funds from Russian assets in coming months - Freeland

Canada's Finance Minister Chrystia Freeland is confident that the plan to finance Ukraine's military operations at the expense of Russian assets will soon be implemented.

This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to Ukrinform.

"I am confident that Ukraine will start receiving funds in the coming months," Freeland said.

"We are currently discussing technical issues," she added.

As a reminder, after Russia's invasion of Ukraine in February 2022, foreign partners froze about $280 billion of Russian assets as part of sanctions. In the summer, the Group of Seven countries, including Canada, the United States, and Japan, agreed on a plan to use the profits from frozen assets to provide Ukraine with a $50 billion loan to support the military operations.