Zelenskyy is only foreign leader with whom Harris will meet - media

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy will meet with Vice President and Democratic presidential candidate Kamala Harris. The meeting will take place immediately after talks at the White House with US President Joe Biden.

Before the meeting, the Vice President's office emphasized that Harris is "a strong and unwavering supporter of Ukraine in its defense against Russia's brutal aggression, and she will reaffirm this support today at her meeting and discuss a wide range of issues, including developments on the battlefield and efforts to secure a just and lasting peace based on the UN Charter and the will of the people of Ukraine."

The vice president's office also said that Harris and Zelenskyy will have a personal conversation for the seventh time. They previously met in June at a peace conference in Switzerland, at the Munich Security Conference in 2022 and 2024, and during the Ukrainian president's visits to Washington in December 2022, September 2023, and December 2023.

According to the Washington Post, the talks with Zelenskyy are the only separate meeting with a foreign leader on Harris' schedule this week. As a reminder, dozens of world leaders, presidents, prime ministers, and foreign ministers have arrived in New York this week to address the UN General Assembly.

CNN writes that in her remarks during the talks with Zelensky, although she will not mention former President Donald Trump, the Republican presidential candidate, she will clearly communicate their difference in views on the Russian invasion of Ukraine. Harris has previously insisted that if she becomes president - unlike what would happen if Trump were to win - Ukraine will be able to count on unwavering U.S. support.

The day before, a representative of Trump's campaign said that the US presidential candidate does not plan to meet this week with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, who is currently in the United States.