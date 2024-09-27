In south, in near future, Russians may launch active assaults - OGT "Tavria"

In the Zaporizhzhia region, the Russians began to transfer equipment to the battlefield, so there is a tendency for the situation on the front line to worsen.

As Censor.NET informs, Vladyslav Voloshyn, the spokesman of the operational group of troops "Tavria", told about this on the air of the telethon.

So, recently, the Russians have transferred at least 25 buggies to the Zaporizhzhia area, which can potentially take part in assault operations. Accordingly, there is a tendency that it is in this section, in the Zaporizhzhia direction, that an aggravation may begin in the near future.

"According to our intelligence, the enemy is gathering the personnel of assault groups in the Priyutny area and received 25 light buggies from the reserve storage base for road transport of the Southern Military District of the Russian Federation. This indicates that assault operations are being prepared," Voloshyn said.

At the same time, the enemy's troops are not hungry for shells. The fact is that the amount of ammunition used in the Kherson and Zaporizhzhia regions, where the fighters of the OSGT "Tavria", remains at the previous level - up to two thousand shells per day. Also, the occupiers do not stop using hundreds of drones and launched more than 350 FPV drones just last day.

"The situation is stable, but it can get complicated at any moment," Voloshyn added.

Also remind, that in the Kharkiv region, the enemy is moving in small groups, providing support to his units on the front line, replenishing mortar units with ammunition, and delivering medicines and food.