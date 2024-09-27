ENG
At Zelenskyy’s invitation, Trump promised to visit Ukraine: "I will. It’s beautiful country"

US Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump has responded to an invitation from Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy to visit the country.

"It`s a shame, but this is a war that should not have happened, and we will solve it... Too many people have died, too many beautiful cities. I've seen such beautiful cities... I don't know how you can rebuild them in the way they were. It's impossible," Trump said.

As noted, in turn, Volodymyr Zelenskyy invited Trump to come to Ukraine, to which he replied: "I will. This is a beautiful country."

Earlier, Trump said that the Ukrainian people are "dead" and the country itself is "destroyed" and "in ruins."

