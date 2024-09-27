At Zelenskyy’s invitation, Trump promised to visit Ukraine: "I will. It’s beautiful country"

US Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump has responded to an invitation from Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy to visit the country.

According to Censor.NET, citing Interfax-Ukraine, Trump told reporters after meeting with Zelensky.

"It`s a shame, but this is a war that should not have happened, and we will solve it... Too many people have died, too many beautiful cities. I've seen such beautiful cities... I don't know how you can rebuild them in the way they were. It's impossible," Trump said.

As noted, in turn, Volodymyr Zelenskyy invited Trump to come to Ukraine, to which he replied: "I will. This is a beautiful country."

Read more: Zelenskyy explained importance of his meetings with Harris and Trump: "We don’t know who will be president"

Earlier, Trump said that the Ukrainian people are "dead" and the country itself is "destroyed" and "in ruins."