Ministry of Health about attack on hospital in Sumy: 10 wounded are in serious condition, among them - doctor and nurse

On the morning of September 28, 2024, Russian troops attacked the city of Sumy with "Shaheds". Damaged health care facility. There are dead and wounded.

This is reported by Censor.NET with reference to the press center of the Ministry of Health.

As noted, information about victims, victims, and destruction is being clarified.

Victims of the Russian attack on the hospital

According to the Ministry of Health, as of 10:00 a.m., 6 dead and 10 seriously wounded are known, the total number of victims is being determined, and the rescue operation is ongoing.

Among the seriously injured are two medical workers: a doctor and a nurse who were in the reception department. They are currently being operated on.

The reception department of the hospital was destroyed, one of the floors and the roof of the building were partially destroyed.

Earlier, Censor.NET informed that the Russian troops hit the medical facility and residential sector in Sumy with "Shaheds", and there are casualties. Subsequently, the head of the Ministry of Internal Affairs, Ihor Klymenko, said that the enemy hit the medical facility in Sumy again: 6 people were killed, among them a policeman. Subsequently, the National Police showed the consequences of the enemy attack on the hospital in Sumy.