Ukraine should be able to freely use weapons provided to it - Landsbergis

Ukraine should be allowed to use weapons provided by its Western allies at its own discretion.

As Censor.NET informs, this was stated by the Minister of Foreign Affairs of Lithuania Gabrielus Landsbergis in an interview with Reuters.

He also emphasized that he hopes that Kyiv will be able to strike further into Russia with weapons announced by the United States.

"I read President Biden's statement and I see that a new type of missiles is being delivered, which have a longer flight range than the previous ones. I hope that... the Ukrainians will be allowed to use these missiles and strike further," said the head of the Lithuanian Foreign Ministry.

According to him, the weaponry will not be extremely effective if Kyiv is not allowed to use it to its full extent.

"The strategic goal of putting Ukraine in the strongest possible position requires allowing it to freely use weapons," Landsbergis said.

It will be recalled that American intelligence services believe that Russia will most likely respond with greater force to the actions of the United States and its partners if they agree to grant Ukraine permission to use long-range missiles supplied by the United States, Great Britain and France for strikes deep into the Russian Federation.

And the Minister of Foreign Affairs of Great Britain, David Lammy, believes that the Armed Forces of Ukraine can get permission to use Western weapons on military facilities on the territory of the Russian Federation as early as the beginning of the winter of 2024.

Read more: Zelenskyy discusses with Landsbergis and Sikorski importance of accelerating Ukraine’s accession to the EU and NATO