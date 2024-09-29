15 out of 22 Shaheds were destroyed, another 5 were lost in location - Air Force

On the night of September 29, 2024, the enemy attacked Ukraine using "Shahed" type attack drones.

This is reported by Censor.NET with reference to the press center of the Air Force Command

How many Shaheds did the enemy release?

According to the Air Force, the Russian military launched 22 attack UAVs of the "Shahed" type (launch areas: Yeisk, Kursk - RF, Chauda - Crimea).

What did our air defense manage to destroy?

As it is noted, as a result of anti-aircraft combat by aviation, MFG, and EW of the Defense Forces of Ukraine, 15 attack UAVs were shot down in the Sumy, Vinnytsia, Mykolaiv, and Odesa regions. As a result of countermeasures by EW, five more enemy drones were lost in location, previously without consequences.

Earlier, Censor.NET reported that on the evening of Saturday, September 28, the occupiers launched Shahed attack drones over Ukraine from the northern direction. Later, the invaders launched "Shaheds" also from the southern direction.