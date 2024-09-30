One missile and 67 out of 73 "Shaheds" were destroyed, 3 more were lost locally - Air Force

On the night of 30 September 2024, Russian troops fired on Ukrainian territory using missiles and attack drones.

This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to the press centre of the Air Force Command.

What did the enemy use to hit Ukraine?

According to the Air Force, from 19.00 on 29.09 to 08.00 on 30.09, the Air Force's radio engineering troops detected and escorted 76 enemy air attack vehicles:

one "Iskander-M" ballistic missile from the occupied Crimea;

of one Kh-59/69 guided missile from the airspace of the TOT of Zaporizhzhia region;

one Kh-31P anti-aircraft missile from the airspace over the Black Sea;

73 "Shahed" attack UAVs from the Kursk, Yeysk, and Orel districts of the Russian Federation.

The air attack was repelled by aviation, anti-aircraft missile troops, electronic warfare units and mobile fire groups of the Ukrainian Air Force and Defence Forces.

Read more: 15 out of 22 Shaheds were destroyed, another 5 were lost in location - Air Force

What did our air defence manage to destroy?

As a result of the air combat, one Kh-59/69 guided missile and 67 enemy "Shahed" UAVs were shot down in Kyiv, Cherkasy, Vinnytsia, Kirovohrad, Zhytomyr, Poltava, Chernihiv, Sumy, Kharkiv, Dnipropetrovsk and Mykolaiv regions.

"One UAV flew in the direction of Belarus, three more were lost in the northern regions of Ukraine as a result of countering electronic warfare. One UAV remains in Ukrainian airspace, combat operations are underway," the Air Force said.

Earlier, Censor.NET reported that on the evening of 29 September, Russian troops launched Shaheds into Ukraine.