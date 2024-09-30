Enemy tries to destroy Vovchansk aggregate plant: uses heavy flamethrower system and drops KABs - OTG "Kharkiv"

The situation at Vovchansk Aggregate Plant remains difficult. Its loss was a serious blow to the occupiers

According to Censor.NET, citing Ukrinform, this was stated by Vitalii Sarantsev, a spokesman for the OTG "Kharkiv", during a telethon.

"Therefore, he is trying to use the maximum range of his weapons in that location, he uses a heavy flamethrower system and drops KABs. That is, he is following his standard practice: when he does not get what he wants, he destroys it," Sarantsev said.

Currently, Vovchansk remains the most difficult area in the Kharkiv sector.

"The enemy tried to attack our units there three times yesterday and again this morning under the cover of heavy armored vehicles, using armored vehicles to approach the positions of the Defense Forces and land troops. However, the enemy's equipment was spotted in time, fire was applied, four enemy vehicles were damaged, and he refused to fulfill this task," said the spokesman for OTGT "Kharkiv".

The spokesperson added that the aggregate plant does not serve a specific tactical purpose for the Russians, but the loss of this facility was "a very powerful image blow" for them.

On September 24, it became known that as a result of an extremely complex and successful operation, DIU units completely liberated the territory of the Vovchansk Aggregate Plant and destroyed the occupiers in all the buildings of the enterprise.

Later, the DIU said that during the operation of the Military Intelligence of Ukraine to clear the Vovchansk Aggregate Plant, the leaders of the Russian occupiers realized the hopelessness of regaining control of the facility, but still forced their soldiers to resist.

