Peskov on possibility of nuclear strike in response to Ukraine’s attacks: We should not excessively refer to the doctrine

The Kremlin said that there was no need to "excessively refer" to changes in Russia's nuclear doctrine and link Ukraine's strikes on Russian territory to the possibility of nuclear retaliation.

According to Censor.NET, Putin's spokesman Dmitry Peskov was quoted by the Russian propaganda outlet RIA Novosti.

He was asked whether the attack of 125 Ukrainian drones on Russia on 29 September was a precedent for the use of nuclear weapons, especially against the backdrop of the Russian nuclear doctrine update.

"There is no need to excessively refer to this document. This document is extremely important. Important decisions have been made. They will be formalised accordingly," Peskov said.

According to Putin's spokesperson, "the special operation (this is how Russia substitutes the term war - ed.) is taking its course", so there is no need to look for "coordination" with the nuclear doctrine.

Peskov added that all changes to the doctrine will be formalised "in an appropriate manner".

What preceded it?

Earlier, dictator Vladimir Putin held a meeting of the Security Council's permanent meeting on nuclear deterrence and expanded the list of conditions under which Russia could use nuclear weapons.

He suggested, in particular, that a massive air attack by non-nuclear means, including drones, should be considered as a basis for a nuclear strike.