Zelenskyy held meeting of Headquarters: they talked about manning brigades and purchasing weapons

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy held a meeting of the Headquarters of the Supreme Commander-in-Chief. In particular, they discussed the manning of brigades, procurement and supply of weapons.

The head of state said this in his traditional evening video address, Censor.NET reports.

The regular meeting of the Headquarters was devoted to manning the brigades of the Armed Forces of Ukraine and the purchase and supply of weapons and equipment for Ukrainian soldiers.

"I held a meeting of Headquarters today. Several key issues were discussed. The first is manning the brigades. The second is weapons and equipment for our soldiers, procurement and supply. Today, we also discussed with Defense Minister Umierov the fulfillment of contracts and how the institutions within the Ministry of Defense work. All real reform steps must be fully implemented," the President said.

In addition, Zelenskyy discussed the situation on various frontlines, as well as further and specific tasks with Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces Oleksandr Syrskyi and Chief of the General Staff Anatolii Barhylevych.

"The most important thing is to put pressure on Russia by all means, all tools, to achieve our goal of a real and just peace for Ukraine, for all our people, as soon as possible. Everything we can do this fall, everything we can achieve, we must achieve. And it depends on everyone in the Ukrainian team. Now we need to work as hard as possible before Ramstein," the Head of State added.

