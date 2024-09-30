Occupiers launch "Shaheds" from north and south (updated)

On the evening of September 30, Russians launched Shaheds across Ukraine.

This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to the telegram channel of the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

"Sumy region - UAV! Air defense operation is possible," the AFU said.

There is also a threat of enemy drones in Poltava region. Air defense operations are possible in the region.

At 10:51 p.m., the Air Force spotted a Shaheds flying westward in the Kherson region.

Read more: Air defense forces destroyed 24 out of 32 "Shaheds" on night of September 27 - Air Force. INFOGRAPHICS