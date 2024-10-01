Russian troops advance near Bohoyavlenka, Tsukuryne and in Vuhledar - DeepState. MAPS

As of 1 October 2024, Russian troops were observed advancing near three settlements in the Donetsk region.

"The enemy advanced near Bohoyavlenka, Tsukuryne and in Vuhledar," the statement said.



Earlier, Censor.NET reported that Russians entered Vuhledar from the west and south.

Earlier, Deep State analysts reported that the Russian occupiers had advanced in the Vuhledar area.

A Forbes analyst said that the Russian occupation forces could cut off the 72nd separate mechanised brigade of the Ukrainian Armed Forces, which has been defending Vuhledar for 20 months.

The situation around Vuhledar is critical and continues to deteriorate, Deep State noted.

On 25 September, British intelligence reported that Russian occupation forces were storming Vuhledar from three sides.

The Land Forces stated that the Armed Forces would withdraw from Vuhledar if it was not possible to hold the line in the urban area.