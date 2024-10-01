TCR employee was fined UAH 850 for beating man while serving summons in Chernivtsi

The Sadhirskyi District Court of Chernivtsi fined a TCR employee for beating a man while delivering a summons.

The incident occurred at a public transportation stop. At first, a dispute arose between the men, and then the soldier hit the man in the head. The TCR employee pleaded guilty in court and repented. He was fined 850 UAH.

The verdict states that the soldier hit the back of the man's head with the palm of his hand and "caused the victim physical pain without causing bodily harm."

"The accused Volodymyr L. pleaded guilty in court and explained that he saw a man at a bus stop and wanted to serve him with a summons, but he refused. After that, a verbal conflict arose between them, and the accused could not restrain himself and hit him once in the neck. The soldier said he sincerely repented of his actions.

Judge Svitlana Milinchuk of the Sadhirskyi District Court took into account the fact that the TCR employee had no previous convictions, was not registered with a psychiatrist or narcologist, and had proven himself positively at his place of service as a diligent, positive, disciplined serviceman," the publication writes.

