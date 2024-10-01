1.5 million drones to be produced in Ukraine by end of year - Shmyhal

Ukraine plans to produce 1.5 million drones by the end of 2024.

According to Censor.NET, this was announced by Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal during a government meeting.

"Another area of support for our army is to increase the number of weapons and equipment available to the defenders of Ukraine. Every day we work with partners to increase the supply of weapons and work on the development of our own defense industry. In 2023, weapons production tripled: every second ammunition in the combat zone is Ukrainian. We will produce 1.5 million drones by the end of the year. We are not only producing drones, but also training personnel to operate them," Shmyhal said.

Earlier it was reported that the Defense Procurement Agency of the Ministry of Defense signed contracts with 102 domestic suppliers, of which 45% are drone manufacturers.

Prior to that, the Defense Procurement Agency of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine signed agreements with Ukrainian manufacturers for the supply of ground-based kamikaze drones and ammunition for a total of UAH 3.7 billion.

Prior to that, the state purchased 20,000 unmanned aerial vehicles for the military through the Prozorro Market electronic catalog. Their total cost exceeds UAH 1.7 billion.