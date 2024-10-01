Ukraine launches certification of private schools for training drone operators

The government has launched the creation of certified private schools to train drone operators.

This was announced by Deputy Prime Minister for Innovation, Education, Science and Technology Development, Minister of Digital Transformation of Ukraine Mykhailo Fedorov, Censor.NET reports.

Fedorov noted that the need for professional drone operators is constantly growing. There is a demand for this profession in military units, so educational institutions are needed to provide quality knowledge.

"Since the beginning of the full-scale invasion, dozens of private training centers for UAV pilots have sprung up in Ukraine, but there is no unified system for regulating their activities. The government has adopted a resolution that will launch the certification of private UAV schools," he wrote.

Educational institutions will be able to obtain a certificate and officially train operators who, after successfully passing the exams, will be able to take up positions as UAV operators in military units of all parts of the Security and Defense Forces.

What you need to get a license

To obtain a license, an institution must

provide training in the management or manufacture of drones

have 3+ drones for training and certification of pilots

have training programs for training pilots on these devices

hire 3+ certified instructors to conduct training

"The resolution will allow only those institutions that provide real practical knowledge that will help at the front to operate. I am grateful to the Ministry of Defense and the Prime Minister for their participation in the development of the resolution, and we continue to work together to implement the project," added Fedorov.

