Ukraine is capable of producing 4 million drones annually, 1.5 million have already been contracted, - Zelenskyy

During the war, Ukraine was able to build a virtually new defense industry.

This was stated by President Volodymyr Zelenskyy during a speech at the second International Defense Industries Forum, Censor.NET reports citing the presidential press service.

"In the first half of this year alone, Ukraine produced 25 times more ammunition for artillery and mortars than in the entire 22nd year.

The total number of drones that we are currently capable of producing annually in Ukraine is 4 million, and more than a million and a half have already been contracted. We are already using an entirely new class of Ukrainian weapon - the long-range drone missile Palianytsia. Other types of our long-range drones are also in operation. Naval drones are working to protect Ukraine. Our new ballistic missile has successfully passed flight tests.

Everyone can see how our "Neptunes" work as well. We make artillery - we make our "Bohdanas", a dozen and a half monthly, sometimes 20.

Read more: Former Commander of Logistics Forces Huliak was appointed as interim head of Ukroboronprom

A new repair base for our equipment has been set up in Ukraine, and in particular, the first Marder infantry fighting vehicle repaired in Ukraine rolled off the assembly line in June this year. We are working to ensure that we can provide everything we need for our Bradleys and other types of equipment in Ukraine at one hundred percent, which helps our soldiers hold the front and perform vital tasks for the entire state," Zelenskyy said.

The President expressed his belief that the defense industry will help Ukraine become a strong player in the global arms and defense technology market.