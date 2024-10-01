ENG
News
Enemy Shaheds flew into Ukraine from north

On the evening of October 1, the occupiers attacked Ukraine with "Shaheds".

This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to the telegram channel of the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

"Enemy attack UAVs in Sumy region, heading west," the message says.

There is also a threat of drones in Poltava and Chernihiv regions.

Update on the "Shahed":

Update on the movement of Russian drones as of 10:41 pm:

  • UAV in Poltava region. Approaching Lubny from the east.
  • UAV in the Sumy region near the town of Shostka.
  • UAV is approaching Khorol.

Air forces (1471) air alert (339) Shahed (656)
