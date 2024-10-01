29 out of 32 "Shaheds" were destroyed, 3 were lost locally - Air Force

On the night of October 1, 2024, Russian troops attacked Ukraine using attack drones.

This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to the press centre of the Air Force Command.

How many drones did the enemy launch?

According to the Air Force, the enemy attacked Ukraine with 32 "Shahed" attack UAVs (launch areas: Primorsko-Akhtarsk, Kursk - Russia, Chauda - Crimea).

What did our air defense manage to destroy?

As noted, as a result of the air battle, the mobile fire groups and electronic warfare units of the Ukrainian Defense Forces shot down 29 attack UAVs in Cherkasy, Kirovohrad, Mykolaiv, Kherson, Poltava, Sumy and Dnipropetrovsk regions. As a result of electronic warfare countermeasures, three enemy UAVs were lost locally, preliminary without consequences.

Read more: Occupiers launch "Shaheds" from north and south (updated)

As reported, on the night of October 1, the occupiers launched "Shaheds" from the north and south.