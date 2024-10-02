72nd Brigade of AFU denies complete capture of Vuhledar by occupiers - media

Russian troops did not fully capture the city of Vuhledar in Donetsk region.

This was reported to Suspilne by sources in the 72nd Separate Mechanised Brigade of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, Censor.NET informs.

This afternoon, the head of the RMA, Filashkin, said that the occupiers were "almost in the centre of the city", and in the evening, the DeepState project wrote about the occupation of the city by the Russian army.

"The brigade did not receive an order to leave the city," the source said.

It is noted that at least five brigades of the Russian army are standing against the 72nd separate mechanised brigade in the city of Vuhledar. The Russians have sent fresh and trained units to storm the city.

