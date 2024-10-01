Russian invaders are almost in center of Vuhledar - RMA

Active street battles are taking place almost in the center of Vuhledar.

According to Censor.NET, this was reported by Vadym Filashkin, head of the Donetsk Military Administration, during a telethon.

"The active phase of the war is underway, the enemy is almost in the center of the city," he said.

The enemy is trying to encircle the city, deploying additional forces for the offensive.

Earlier, Filashkin said that more than 100 residents remain in the city, but all children have been evacuated.

The situation in Vuhledar

Earlier, Deep State analysts reported that the Russian occupiers had advanced in the Vuhledar area.

A Forbes analyst said that the Russian occupation forces could cut off the 72nd separate mechanised brigade of the Ukrainian Armed Forces, which has been defending Vuhledar for 20 months.

The situation around Vuhledar is critical and continues to deteriorate, Deep State noted.

On 25 September, British intelligence reported that Russian occupation forces were storming Vuhledar from three sides.

The Land Forces stated that the Armed Forces would withdraw from Vuhledar if it was not possible to hold the line in the urban area.

DeepState analysts said that the Russian army managed to enter Vuhledar from the west and south.

