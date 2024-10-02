11 ruscists surrendered in Kharkiv sector: Russia is preparing to resume assaults in Vovchansk - OTG "Kharkiv"

Ukrainian defenders continue to hold back the pressure of Russian occupiers in the Kharkiv sector.

This was reported by the press service of OTG "Kharkiv", Censor.NET informs.

In the vicinity of Hlyboke, Russia focused its main efforts on conducting aerial reconnaissance and surveillance of Ukrainian Defence Forces units in order to respond to changes in the situation in a timely manner.

In the area of Starytsia, the occupiers are carrying out isolated movements of personnel to evacuate losses, replenish current shortages and carry out logistical support measures.

See more: Russians attack Kupiansk with MLRS: two people wounded, including ambulance driver. VIDEO+PHOTOS

In Vovchansk, the invaders have reinforced assault groups, established communication between positions, and are carrying out logistical support activities using UAVs to resume assault operations.

On 1 October, there were 6 combat engagements, with Russia conducting 4 air strikes using 6 KABs and 37 kamikaze strikes. They also fired 317 times at the positions of the Ukrainian Defence Forces.

Read more: Ruscists hit Derhachi in Kharkiv region with KABs: 5 wounded, including child

Losses of the Russian occupiers

The enemy's losses over the past day amounted to 127 people, including 52 irrecoverable casualties and 64 sanitary casualties. 11 Russian occupants surrendered.

The defenders also destroyed and damaged 34 pieces of weapons and military equipment:

1 armoured combat vehicle;

7 vehicles;

1 unit of special equipment;

25 UAVs.

Also, 52 shelters for personnel were destroyed.

See more: Consequences of night shelling of Kharkiv and Derhachi: garages were destroyed, houses were damaged. PHOTOS