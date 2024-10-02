"Orlivka" checkpoint in Odesa region, damaged by "Shaheds", resumes operation

The "Orlivka" ferry crossing point on the border with Romania, located in the Izmail district of Odesa region, damaged during a night attack by "Shaheds", has resumed its work.

This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to the press centre of the State Customs Service.

"The 'Orlivka' ferry checkpoint on the border with Romania has resumed its work. Passage operations are carried out as usual," the statement said.

As reported, the "Shaheds" attacked the port and border infrastructure in Izmail district, there are wounded, the "Orlivka" checkpoint has suspended passage. Earlier, Censor.NET reported that on September 27, ruscists massively attacked Izmail in Odesa region with drones, three people were killed.