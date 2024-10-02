Air quality Kyiv has deteriorated again: it is recommended to limit prolonged stay outside

On Wednesday, October 2, a temporary deterioration in the air quality is observed in Kyiv.

It is noted that an increase in the concentration of suspended particles (dust) is recorded in the air.

Probably, the air quality in the capital has deteriorated due to fires in the ecosystem of the Kyiv region and cross-border impact.

The Kyiv City State Administration also reminded that according to the Ukrainian Hydrometeorological Center, dust from the Caspian lowland was expected to enter the territory of Kyiv region on October 1 and 2.

Kyiv residents are advised to stay away from the city until the air situation improves:

close the windows;

limit your time outside;

drink plenty of water;

If you have an air purifier, turn it on to the maximum setting.

