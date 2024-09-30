Air quality in Kyiv will deteriorate again in coming days

On October 1 and 2, according to the Ukrainian Hydrometeorological Center, air quality is expected to deteriorate in Kyiv due to dust from the Caspian Sea region.

This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to the press center of the KMMA.

As noted, a dust storm and high air pollution are currently observed in the Caspian lowland. The wind carries air with dust in the form of the smallest particles in the upper atmosphere to Ukraine.

According to weather forecasters, the situation will remain tentatively until Friday, when the wind direction in Ukraine will change to the south and west.

What is the advice?

In case of air quality deterioration, doctors advise:

Do not go outside and close the windows;

Refrain from engaging in physical activity in the open air;

Drink lots of water.

Earlier, Censor.NET reported that on Monday, September 30, a serious deterioration in air quality was recorded in the eastern and northeastern regions of Ukraine due to dust and smog brought by the wind from Russia.

As reported, in Kyiv, as of 3:30 p.m. on September 22, the air quality has returned to normal, with low levels of pollution. Also on September 22, it was reported that the air quality had deteriorated due to fires in ecosystems in the Brovary and Vyshhorod districts of the Kyiv region.

On the morning of September 20, the air pollution level in Kyiv was five times higher than normal.