Air quality in Kyiv has deteriorated again - Kyiv City State Administration

On the morning of September 23, 2024, a temporary deterioration in the air condition was observed in Kyiv again.

This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to the press center of the Kyiv City State Administration.

As noted, it is recommended to refrain from ventilating the room and limit prolonged exposure to the outdoors.

According to the Department of Environmental Protection and Adaptation to Climate Change of the Kyiv City State Administration, as of 8:00 am, an increase in the concentration of suspended particles (dust) was recorded.

What is the reason for the deteriorating air quality in the capital?

According to the Kyiv City State Administration, the likely cause of the temporary deterioration in air quality is fires in the ecosystem of Kyiv region.

Recommendations

It is recommended to improve the air quality situation:

close the windows;

limit the time spent outside;

drink plenty of water;

If you have an air purifier, turn it on to maximum.

Reference.

The CAQI (Common Air Quality Index) is automatically generated based on several major pollutants: PM2.5 and PM10 (dust particles), SO2 (sulphur dioxide), NO2 (nitrogen dioxide), Ozone (ground-level ozone), and CO (carbon monoxide). The lower the CAQI score, the better the air quality.

As reported, as of 15:30 on 22 September, the air quality in Kyiv had returned to normal, with low levels of pollution. Also on 22 September, it was reported that the air quality had deteriorated due to fires in ecosystems in Brovary and Vyshgorod districts of Kyiv region.

On the morning of 20 September, the air pollution level in Kyiv was five times higher than normal.