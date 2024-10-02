Ministry of Defense will introduce draft notices with QR codes

The Ministry of Defense is introducing a new format of draft notices, they will now have a QR code.

This was announced by Deputy Minister of Defense for Digitalization Kateryna Chernohorenko in a commentary for DOU, Censor.NET reports.

The innovation will be introduced in the near future and the functionality is already being tested.

It is noted that a QR code will be placed on each draft notice and will allow you to instantly check the validity of the document through the Reserve+ application.

The application will have a scanner that can be used to scan this code to obtain information, among other things:

the validity of the notice;

date and number of the document;

TCR that issued the draft notice;

name of the person who signed the document;

the purpose of the draft (clarification of data, referral to a MMC, combat draft) and other details.

