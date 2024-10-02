Ministry of Defense will introduce draft notices with QR codes
The Ministry of Defense is introducing a new format of draft notices, they will now have a QR code.
This was announced by Deputy Minister of Defense for Digitalization Kateryna Chernohorenko in a commentary for DOU, Censor.NET reports.
The innovation will be introduced in the near future and the functionality is already being tested.
It is noted that a QR code will be placed on each draft notice and will allow you to instantly check the validity of the document through the Reserve+ application.
The application will have a scanner that can be used to scan this code to obtain information, among other things:
- the validity of the notice;
- date and number of the document;
- TCR that issued the draft notice;
- name of the person who signed the document;
- the purpose of the draft (clarification of data, referral to a MMC, combat draft) and other details.
