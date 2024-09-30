In Kherson region, Ukrposhta started sending out draft notices - RMA

"Ukrposhta has started sending draft notices to conscripts, persons liable for military service and reservists in the Kherson region.

Deputy Head of the Kherson RMA Olha Maliarchuk held a meeting with Deputy Head of the Regional Territorial Center for Recruitment and Social Support Oleksandr Samotei and Director of Network Development of Mykolaiv and Kherson Regions of Ukrposhta Volodymyr Ocheretniuk.

The interlocutors discussed the mechanism of generating and sending draft notices generated by the Unified State Register of Conscripts, Persons Liable for Military Service and Reservists.

As explained by the RMA, the draft notices are signed by electronic signatures of the heads of the TCR and contain a unique electronic identifier in the form of a QR code. They are printed by Ukrposhta and sent to the home addresses of persons liable for military service.

After that, the men must report to the TCR and SS within 14 days of receiving the draft notice. Those who fail to appear are brought to administrative responsibility, and the TCR transmits the data to the police to search for the person.

"Sending calls by Ukrposhta is a legal procedure that should ensure timely summons of persons liable for military service to military commissariats and improve the mobilization campaign," said Olha Maliarchuk, deputy head of the Kherson RMA.

Earlier it was reported that the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine is working on developing functionality that will help automate the process of serving draft notices to persons liable for military service.

On September 19, it became known that Ukrposhta had sent out the first 6,000 calls without the participation of the TCR.