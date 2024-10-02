Belgium plans to transfer three Caesar SPHs to Ukraine

Belgium is preparing to supply Ukraine with three Caesar self-propelled howitzers (SPHs).

This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to the RTBF TV channel.

"Soon the Council of Ministers will be provided with documentation on the purchase and donation of three Caesar self-propelled howitzers worth 12 million euros to Ukraine," the office of the Belgian Minister of Defense Ludivine Dedonder said.

As a reminder, in early January 2024, a new international Artillery Coalition was launched in Paris to strengthen the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

What is known about the Caesar self-propelled howitzer

Caesar is a French 155-mm self-propelled howitzer designed to destroy manpower, artillery batteries, log emplacements, and to provide passages in minefields and field obstacles.

The first sample of the howitzer was shown only in 1994, and in 2000 the French Armed Forces signed a contract for the supply of five such units. The first SPHs from this order were supplied at the end of 2002. Serial production began in 2007.

Tactical, technical and other characteristics:

Weight: 18.5 tons;

Gun length: 10 meters;

Length of the hull: 10.5 meters;

Height: 3.26 meters;

Width: 2.55 meters;

Engine: diesel;

Travel speed: 80 km/h on highways, 50 km/h on rough terrain;

Range on the highway: 600 km;

Gun: 155-mm howitzer of TR F1 caliber;

Maximum rate of fire: 6 rounds per minute;

Ammunition: 18 rounds (6*6 version).

The Ukrainian military emphasize the maneuverability, quick occupation of a combat position, and rapid deployment of the Caesar SPH. It also has a long range and accuracy.

Caesar SPH can be used for destruction: