Air Defense Forces destroyed 16 "shaheds" in Cherkasy region, fire started in forest
During the night, air defense forces shot down 16 "shaheds" within the Cherkasy region.
According to Censor.NET, this was reported by the head of the Cherkasy RMA Ihor Taburets.
"People were not injured. In the Cherkasy region, due to falling debris, we had a fire in the forest. The fire is now extinguished," he said in a statement.
