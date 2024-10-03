AFU deployed their best tanks to Kursk region - Forbes

The Ukrainian command deployed the best Swedish and German tanks to the Kursk region of Russia. This shows the importance of this direction.

According to Censor.NET, this is stated in the Forbes article.

"The fact that the Ukrainian command is willing to risk Strv 122 and Leopard 2A6 in Kursk shows the importance they attach to the Ukrainian invasion of the region," the publication notes.

Thus, according to journalists, 21 mechanized brigade and 225 assault battalion were equipped with Swedish-made CV90 combat vehicles and Swedish or German-made tanks - Strv 122 or Leopard 2A6.

Forbes writes that the offensive in Kursk region was risky because "the last of the well-equipped units were sent there."

"The invasion costs the Ukrainians vulnerable cities and irreplaceable equipment. So far, this is the price they are willing to pay to capture and hopefully hold a small part of Russia," the journalists added.

As a reminder, earlier President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy said that the operation in Kursk region slowed down the Russian offensive in Donetsk region, demonstrated the strength of the Ukrainian army to the world and raised the morale of the military.

